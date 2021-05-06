For DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [NASDAQ: DTEA] traded at a high on 05/05/21, posting a 18.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.80. The company report on May 5, 2021 that DAVIDsTEA to Seek Court Authorization for CCAA Plan of Arrangement.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, announces that it will seek authorization from the Québec Superior Court on Friday, May 7, 2021 to file its Plan of Arrangement under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) and to call a creditors’ meeting to be held on June 11, 2021. The Plan of Arrangement to be submitted to the creditors for approval provides that DAVIDsTEA will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately CDN $18 million to its creditors and those of DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc., the Company’s wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, in full and final settlement of all claims affected by the Plan of Arrangement.

“The Plan of Arrangement results from extensive discussions with our creditors. We thank them for their understanding, co-operation and patience and look forward to completing the CCAA process following the creditors’ meeting on June 11,” said Herschel Segal, DAVIDsTEA’s Chairman and Founder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2645167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DAVIDsTEA Inc. stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.02%.

The market cap for DTEA stock reached $100.62 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 14.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.94K shares, DTEA reached a trading volume of 2645167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2016, representing the official price target for DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on DTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DAVIDsTEA Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DTEA stock performed recently?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, DTEA shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +45.39. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.88.

Return on Total Capital for DTEA is now -9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.73. Additionally, DTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] managed to generate an average of -$9,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of DTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTEA stocks are: VIVALDI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,700, which is approximately -30.429% of the company’s market cap and around 45.87% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 40,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in DTEA stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.11 million in DTEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DAVIDsTEA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. [NASDAQ:DTEA] by around 135,460 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 176,884 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 30,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTEA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,922 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,761 shares during the same period.