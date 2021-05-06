For Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.88 during the day while it closed the day at $13.84. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1,440 Million Junior-Priority Secured Notes.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has priced an offering of $1,440 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on or about May 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 8.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2024 and to pay related fees and expenses.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock has also gained 31.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has inclined by 47.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.20% and gained 86.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $1.70 billion, with 125.75 million shares outstanding and 112.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 4413784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $9.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $4.10 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.18. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 359.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.89. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $7,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 209.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 20.37%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,364 million, or 77.10% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,910,612, which is approximately 4.662% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD, holding 14,541,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.63 million in CYH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $137.41 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 996.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 26,384,171 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 19,560,748 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 63,268,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,213,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,197,044 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,226 shares during the same period.