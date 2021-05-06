For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -11.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.96. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Arbutus Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

AB-729, Arbutus’ proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNAi agent, continues to demonstrate robust and continuous declines in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in subjects with chronic hepatitis B (HBV) with favorable safety and tolerability data.

Additional data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of AB-729, including 60 mg multi-dose data (dosing interval every 4 and 8 weeks) and 90 mg multi-dose data (dosing interval every 8 weeks), expected in 2Q/2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2725847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at 5.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for ABUS stock reached $288.42 million, with 86.31 million shares outstanding and 63.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 2725847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.80.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.45. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $74 million, or 25.30% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,747,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.13 million in ABUS stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $5.92 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 3,578,007 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,525,801 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,127,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,231,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124,917 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,648,465 shares during the same period.