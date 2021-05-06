For Antero Midstream Corporation [AM], Analyst sees a rise to $7.50. What next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Appointment of Brenda R. Schroer to the Board of Directors.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) announced that Brenda R. Schroer has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), as a Class I director, effective as of April 30, 2021. Ms. Schroer is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Schroer’s appointment brings the size of the Board to eight directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ms. Schroer has an extensive background in the oil and gas industry, previously serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Concho Resources from January 1, 2019 until it was acquired by ConocoPhillips in January 2021. Ms. Schroer also oversaw Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) reporting at Concho. Ms. Schroer is currently the Interim Chief Financial Officer for Solaris Midstream Holdings, where she also served on the board from July 2019 until February 2021. Prior to joining Concho in 2013 as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Ms. Schroer was with Ernst & Young LLP beginning in 1999, with her most recent position being America’s Oil & Gas Sector Resident within E&Y’s national audit practice. Ms. Schroer received a BBA in Accounting from West Texas A&M University in 1998 and a MS in Accounting from Texas A&M University in 1999.

Over the last 12 months, AM stock rose by 101.76%. The one-year Antero Midstream Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.2. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.46 billion, with 476.85 million shares outstanding and 313.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, AM stock reached a trading volume of 4148473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.61.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$234,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,273 million, or 53.40% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,049,749, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 27,918,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.38 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $232.82 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 7.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 20,706,934 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,572,202 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 205,124,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,403,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,689,647 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,521,903 shares during the same period.