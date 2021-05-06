EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $80

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a high on 05/05/21, posting a 2.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.71. The company report on April 28, 2021 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference at 10:10 a.m. Central time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 11. Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 12:30 p.m. Central time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, June 3. William R. “Bill” Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7956383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources Inc. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $46.16 billion, with 583.65 million shares outstanding and 581.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 7956383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $83.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $72 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.86, while it was recorded at 75.45 for the last single week of trading, and 53.31 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 57.97%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $39,882 million, or 90.90% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 70,646,904, which is approximately -0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 56,290,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.37 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -5.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 59,166,857 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 56,975,315 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 403,762,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,904,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,519,753 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,025,629 shares during the same period.