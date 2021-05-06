DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Stock trading around $80.92 per share: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] surged by $1.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $81.56 during the day while it closed the day at $80.92. The company report on May 4, 2021 that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77511.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock has also gained 5.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DD stock has inclined by 7.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.62% and gained 13.80% year-on date.

The market cap for DD stock reached $43.71 billion, with 734.60 million shares outstanding and 533.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 3811979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $85.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.33, while it was recorded at 78.75 for the last single week of trading, and 66.96 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 29.80%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,277 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,160,966, which is approximately -1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,466,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.88 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -0.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 66,778,641 shares. Additionally, 642 investors decreased positions by around 47,796,200 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 467,521,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,096,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,110,760 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 10,372,292 shares during the same period.