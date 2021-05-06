Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] moved down -4.65: Why It’s Important

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] price plunged by -4.65 percent to reach at -$1.11. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Dun & Bradstreet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GAAP Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $504.5 million, an increase of 27.5% as reported and 26.6% on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2020; which includes the net impact of lower deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments of $17.2 million.

A sum of 4433578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $22.78 and dropped to a low of $22.46 until finishing in the latest session at $22.76.

The one-year DNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.85. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 53.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 23.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 15.43%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,671 million, or 75.60% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 76,552,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in DNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $744.96 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly -0.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 14,346,346 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,915,985 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 296,090,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,353,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,057,256 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,522,125 shares during the same period.