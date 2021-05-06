Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] moved down -14.48: Why It’s Important

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DCPH] loss -14.48% on the last trading session, reaching $37.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– First Quarter 2021 QINLOCK® Net Product Revenue of $20.0 Million; QINLOCK Approved in China and Hong Kong for Fourth-line GIST -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Top-line Results from INTRIGUE Phase 3 Study of QINLOCK in Patients with Second-line GIST Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2021; Plans to Initiate a Phase 1b/2 Study of QINLOCK in Combination with Binimetinib in Patients with Post-Imatinib GIST -.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 57.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.15 billion with the latest information. DCPH stock price has been found in the range of $36.0501 to $42.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 418.99K shares, DCPH reached a trading volume of 1778043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCPH shares is $75.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DCPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49.

Trading performance analysis for DCPH stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.01. With this latest performance, DCPH shares dropped by -16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.20, while it was recorded at 43.85 for the last single week of trading, and 50.75 for the last 200 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -644.36 and a Gross Margin at +87.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -633.19.

Return on Total Capital for DCPH is now -47.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, DCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] managed to generate an average of -$761,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]

There are presently around $1,889 million, or 77.60% of DCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCPH stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,437,968, which is approximately -7.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,835,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.05 million in DCPH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $155.27 million in DCPH stock with ownership of nearly 6.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DCPH] by around 4,597,970 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,890,249 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 36,150,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,639,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCPH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,174,927 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 684,446 shares during the same period.