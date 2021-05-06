CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] fell -26.25% so far this year. What now?

CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYBR] price plunged by -11.71 percent to reach at -$15.81. The company report on May 5, 2021 that CyberArk Announces Strong First Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Revenue of $113 MillionSubscription Revenue of $25 Million Increased 180% Year-over-YearStrong Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $288 Million Grew 41% Year-over-YearCash Flow Provided by Operating Activities of $34 Million.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, announced strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A sum of 2020662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 519.91K shares. CyberArk Software Ltd. shares reached a high of $131.00 and dropped to a low of $118.30 until finishing in the latest session at $119.17.

The one-year CYBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.29. The average equity rating for CYBR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $184.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $180, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on CYBR stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CYBR shares from 125 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

CYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.78. With this latest performance, CYBR shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.54, while it was recorded at 135.24 for the last single week of trading, and 127.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CyberArk Software Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.24.

Return on Total Capital for CYBR is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.30. Additionally, CYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CyberArk Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

CYBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyberArk Software Ltd. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CyberArk Software Ltd. go to -13.25%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,814 million, or 94.90% of CYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,374,261, which is approximately 29.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 2,541,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.11 million in CYBR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $240.17 million in CYBR stock with ownership of nearly 3.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyberArk Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYBR] by around 6,417,942 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 3,504,011 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 25,740,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,662,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,647 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 771,310 shares during the same period.