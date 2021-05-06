Cowen lifts NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] slipped around -0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $190.41 at the close of the session, down -0.36%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that NXP Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) (together with its subsidiaries, “NXP”) announced the pricing of the previously announced offering by its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”) of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2041 (the “2041 Notes” and, together with the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”) pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The 2031 Notes will bear interest at 2.500% per annum and will mature on May 11, 2031. Interest on the 2031 Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 11 and November 11 of each year, beginning on November 11, 2021. The 2041 Notes will bear interest at 3.250% per annum and will mature on May 11, 2041. Interest on the 2041 Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 11 and November 11 of each year, beginning on November 11, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by NXP Semiconductors N.V. and will be structurally subordinated to the liabilities, including trade payables, of NXP’s other subsidiaries. In addition, the Notes will be effectively junior to all future secured debt of the Issuers and NXP Semiconductors N.V., to the extent of the value of the assets securing such debt. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on or around May 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock is now 19.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXPI Stock saw the intraday high of $192.73 and lowest of $188.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 216.43, which means current price is +22.04% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 4080868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $223.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $190 to $213. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $182 to $225, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.22, while it was recorded at 193.32 for the last single week of trading, and 158.43 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.77%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $48,521 million, or 97.80% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,637,189, which is approximately -1.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,826,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.27 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 7.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 22,090,375 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 22,616,035 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 209,209,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,915,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,620,273 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,807 shares during the same period.