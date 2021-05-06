ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] moved down -1.95: Why It’s Important

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $23.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that ChargePoint Continues to Enhance the EV Driver Experience with Android Auto Integration.

New Android Auto™ compatibility unlocks the in-vehicle experience for Android™ users, bringing essential charging functionality directly into the vehicle.

ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, now working with Android Auto, is making the transition to electric mobility easier and more seamless for drivers. This new integration brings essential EV charging functionality inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to easily access charging information directly from their infotainment system.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. represents 291.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.73 billion with the latest information. CHPT stock price has been found in the range of $21.68 to $23.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 6257546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.79, while it was recorded at 24.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.10 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,663,585 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $69 million, or 56.90% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 415,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 335,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.9 million in CHPT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $5.16 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 2,361,453 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,012,636 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,456,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,917,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,819 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,532,817 shares during the same period.