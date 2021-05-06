Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] is -44.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] gained 10.33% on the last trading session, reaching $10.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Onvansertib Phase 1b/2 Data that Continues to Demonstrate Robust Response to Treatment and Progression-Free Survival in KRAS-Mutated mCRC.

– 7 of 18 (39%) evaluable patients in the Phase 1b/2 trial have achieved a partial response to-date.

– Evaluable patients have a median progression free survival (mPFS) of 9.4 months, more than double the historical 4.5-month mPFS from analysis of 23 randomized trials in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer (data from ~10,800 patients)¹.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. represents 35.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $361.04 million with the latest information. CRDF stock price has been found in the range of $9.11 to $10.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 2761839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 902.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 698.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5205.48. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5275.15.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -26.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.67. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

There are presently around $243 million, or 71.20% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,548,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.19 million in CRDF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $19.45 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 111.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 13,008,629 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,259,661 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,453,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,721,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,631,780 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,174 shares during the same period.