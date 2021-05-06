Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] Stock trading around $15.95 per share: What’s Next?

Caesarstone Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.40%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Caesarstone Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Record First Quarter Revenue Grew 15.4% Over Prior Year to $146.0 Million –.

– Per Share Diluted Net Income of $0.41 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42 –.

Over the last 12 months, CSTE stock rose by 56.68%. The one-year Caesarstone Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.18. The average equity rating for CSTE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $561.92 million, with 34.44 million shares outstanding and 18.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.64K shares, CSTE stock reached a trading volume of 1657263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTE shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Caesarstone Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $19 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesarstone Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CSTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesarstone Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, CSTE shares gained by 12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesarstone Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +27.15. Caesarstone Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for CSTE is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.39. Additionally, CSTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] managed to generate an average of $3,611 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Caesarstone Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CSTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesarstone Ltd. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesarstone Ltd. go to 14.60%.

Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $227 million, or 39.30% of CSTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTE stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,239,850, which is approximately 6.353% of the company’s market cap and around 47.24% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 2,054,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.77 million in CSTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.12 million in CSTE stock with ownership of nearly 0.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesarstone Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Caesarstone Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSTE] by around 1,995,643 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,189,050 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,578,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,763,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,579 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 580,179 shares during the same period.