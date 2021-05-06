BTIG Research slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 05/05/21, posting a 3.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $143.67. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Match Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its first quarter 2021 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5257361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 5.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $38.44 billion, with 266.39 million shares outstanding and 257.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 5257361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $164.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.25, while it was recorded at 148.64 for the last single week of trading, and 133.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to -4.68%.

There are presently around $37,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,804,736, which is approximately -2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,661,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.15 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 34.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 31,216,363 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 19,690,281 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 210,740,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,647,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,213,516 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,870 shares during the same period.