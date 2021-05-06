Bottomline Technologies [de] Inc. [EPAY] Is Currently -16.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [NASDAQ: EPAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.54%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Bottomline Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results.

Acceleration of Subscription Growth Highlights a Strong Third Quarter.

Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, EPAY stock dropped by -3.79%. The one-year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.93. The average equity rating for EPAY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 45.02 million shares outstanding and 43.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 285.83K shares, EPAY stock reached a trading volume of 1677343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bottomline Technologies [de] Inc. [EPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAY shares is $55.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on EPAY stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EPAY shares from 55 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAY in the course of the last twelve months was 40.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EPAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [EPAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.54. With this latest performance, EPAY shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.63 for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [EPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.50, while it was recorded at 46.25 for the last single week of trading, and 46.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bottomline Technologies [de] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [EPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.09.

Return on Total Capital for EPAY is now 0.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [EPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.88. Additionally, EPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [EPAY] managed to generate an average of -$4,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EPAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. go to 40.00%.

Bottomline Technologies [de] Inc. [EPAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,948 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,616,930, which is approximately 4.131% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,682,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.99 million in EPAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $205.62 million in EPAY stock with ownership of nearly 4.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. [NASDAQ:EPAY] by around 2,853,488 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 2,411,910 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 36,761,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,027,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,447 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 961,390 shares during the same period.