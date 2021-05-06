Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Stock trading around $0.91 per share: What’s Next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] traded at a low on 05/05/21, posting a -13.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Baudax Bio Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

ANJESO® Demonstrates Continued Progress with Launch; Growth in End-User Unit Sales Increased 40% in Q1 compared to Q4’20.

Average Sales per Account Increased 30% in Q1 compared to Q4’20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6277826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baudax Bio Inc. stands at 9.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.87%.

The market cap for BXRX stock reached $64.85 million, with 70.14 million shares outstanding and 62.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 6277826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]?

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.70.

How has BXRX stock performed recently?

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.93. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -27.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2475, while it was recorded at 1.0696 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8396 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -4.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

Insider trade positions for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 17.30% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,503,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 495,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in BXRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.44 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 1096.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 4,948,929 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,820,227 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 464,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,304,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,181,513 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,401,048 shares during the same period.