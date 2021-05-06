Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Revenue clocked in at $173.10 million, up 120.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] slipped around -0.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.61 at the close of the session, down -6.52%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Amyris Brand Pipette™ Partners With Baby2baby To Help Babies And Families In Need.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that Pipette™, its clean baby and mothers skincare brand, will partner with non-profit organization, Baby2Baby to donate 200,000 units of its award-winning hand sanitizer to families living in poverty nationwide.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Baby2Baby distributed over 60 million essential items including diapers, formula, clothing, cribs, soap, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, food, and more to over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. These COVID-19- care kits were essential for children and families experiencing homelessness or who do not have the option of social distancing in shelters.

Amyris Inc. stock is now 120.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRS Stock saw the intraday high of $14.786 and lowest of $13.4202 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.42, which means current price is +122.75% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 3722599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.80.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 421.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 464.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -194.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,441 million, or 39.70% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,442,566, which is approximately 12.211% of the company’s market cap and around 41.56% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.8 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $191.64 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 21,869,745 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 20,672,326 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 56,400,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,942,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,945,582 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 18,912,783 shares during the same period.