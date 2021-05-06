Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] is -47.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.69 during the day while it closed the day at $1.51. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Agile Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Prescription Growth Reflects Increasing Demand for Twirla.

Base of Prescribers Continues to Grow in First Quarter 2021.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -17.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGRX stock has declined by -48.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.57% and lost -47.39% year-on date.

The market cap for AGRX stock reached $131.08 million, with 87.47 million shares outstanding and 67.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 3978071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 187.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

AGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.93. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -27.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.20 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0803, while it was recorded at 1.7350 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7385 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 50.80% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,121,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.6 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 14.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 2,655,669 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,563 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 32,321,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,572,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,118,047 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,110,875 shares during the same period.