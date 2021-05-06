Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell -40.77% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.40%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Affirm Completes Acquisition of Returnly.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Returnly, a leader in online return experiences and post-purchase payments.

“We are excited to welcome Returnly’s talented team to the Affirm family as we grow our network of consumers and merchants,” said Max Levchin, founder and CEO of Affirm. “We have demonstrated how Affirm can accelerate growth by helping merchants reach new customers and drive conversions. With Returnly, Affirm addresses the full shopping journey by enabling seamless return experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction.”.

The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.2. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 billion, with 270.26 million shares outstanding and 120.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 4893141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $109.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.22.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.41, while it was recorded at 66.21 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -5.28%.

There are presently around $48 million, or 39.20% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: LA FINANCIERE DE L’ECHIQUIER with ownership of 460,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 110,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in AFRM stocks shares; and REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, currently with $3.36 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 837,049 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,049 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.