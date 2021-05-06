ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved down -5.41: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.75 at the close of the session, down -5.41%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that ADMA Biologics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021.

Conference Call Scheduled for May 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other company updates.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is now -10.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.878 and lowest of $1.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.20, which means current price is +20.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3611708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9661, while it was recorded at 1.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2748 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings analysis for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $84 million, or 42.10% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,423,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.35 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 9.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,561,388 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,286,924 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 37,627,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,476,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,654 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,561,491 shares during the same period.