Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $5.69 billion, up 60.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] closed the trading session at $33.29 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.00, while the highest price level was $33.75. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASO) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., of 14 million shares of common stock of Academy pursuant to a registration statement filed by Academy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $32.00 share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.1 million shares of Academy’s common stock. No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

Academy announced that, subject to the completion of the offering, it intends to repurchase 3,229,974 of the 14 million shares of common stock from the underwriters at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase the shares from the Selling Stockholders. Any shares of common stock of the Company that Academy repurchases in the concurrent share repurchase will be retired. The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the share repurchase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.59 percent and weekly performance of 7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 5491262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.95, while it was recorded at 31.38 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,543 million, or 91.10% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 61,587,301, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,143,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.01 million in ASO stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53.9 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 82,421,809 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 32,183 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 111,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,565,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,412,283 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,094 shares during the same period.