why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.04

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a low on 05/04/21, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.11. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Starbucks Reports Q2 Fiscal 2021 Results.

Q2 Comparable Store Sales Growth of 9% in the U.S.; Demonstrating Full Sales RecoveryQ2 Comparable Store Sales Growth of 91% in China, Including Reinstated VAT BenefitQ2 GAAP EPS $0.56; Non-GAAP EPS $0.62 Reflecting Meaningful Margin Improvement from Prior QuarterActive Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 18% Year-Over-Year to 22.9 MillionRaising Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue, Margin and Earnings Per Share Guidance.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended March 28, 2021. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6258299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $134.62 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6258299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $121.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $108 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $120, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 297.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.63, while it was recorded at 114.27 for the last single week of trading, and 96.86 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 52.60%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $95,016 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,927,716, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,208,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.51 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -5.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,204 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 51,215,387 shares. Additionally, 893 investors decreased positions by around 30,879,037 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 738,994,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,088,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,085,436 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 6,193,807 shares during the same period.