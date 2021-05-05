why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.19

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $22.32 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.465, while the highest price level was $22.34. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Producing Results: Regions reports first quarter 2021 earnings of $614 million, earnings per share of $0.63.

Delivers strong revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income(1) growth over the prior year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) announced earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $614 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.63. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, strong revenue growth contributed to an 18 percent increase in pre-tax pre-provision income on a reported basis and a 17 percent increase on an adjusted basis(1). The company also generated positive operating leverage of 2.6 percent on a reported basis and 2.1 percent on an adjusted basis(1) versus the comparable prior-year period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.46 percent and weekly performance of 5.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, RF reached to a volume of 8167183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,364 million, or 77.00% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,578,234, which is approximately -2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,447,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 50,533,218 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 47,275,044 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 606,940,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,749,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,465,251 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,567,838 shares during the same period.