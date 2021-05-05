why Reed’s Inc. [REED] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9703, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Reed’s Inc.® Announces Expanded Distribution With CVS Pharmacy.

Six New Beverage Multipacks From Reed’s® & Virgil’s™ Roll Out At Over 1,000 Stores.

Reed’s Inc.® (Nasdaq: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announces further distribution with CVS Pharmacy as the company’s best-selling varieties expand into over 1,000 stores.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 143.65 percent and weekly performance of 34.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 854.51K shares, REED reached to a volume of 88790967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REED shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Reed’s Inc. [REED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.58. With this latest performance, REED shares gained by 25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0815, while it was recorded at 1.1010 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9589 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.46.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -79.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.99. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$299,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reed’s Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $24 million, or 36.10% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,936,672, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 4,066,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in REED stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.83 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly 26.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 11,140,687 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 784,667 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,911,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,836,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,416,640 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 421,902 shares during the same period.