why R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.17

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] loss -12.22% on the last trading session, reaching $23.85 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that R1 RCM Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2021 Results:.

R1 RCM Inc. represents 117.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.22 billion with the latest information. RCM stock price has been found in the range of $23.18 to $25.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 987.76K shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 6064184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RCM shares from 15 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 497.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.24. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.96, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 21.30 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.16. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.21.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 16.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.71. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 672.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of $5,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R1 RCM Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $2,574 million, or 91.00% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,045,898, which is approximately 7.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,132,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.79 million in RCM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $147.81 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 9.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 9,382,297 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 10,730,415 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 74,618,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,730,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,234,701 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,728 shares during the same period.