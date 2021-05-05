why Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.47

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] closed the trading session at $5.83 on 05/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.3917, while the highest price level was $5.89. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of El Cubo Mine to VanGold Mining.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) announces that it has now closed the sale of the El Cubo Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining Corp. (“VanGold”) for $15 million in cash and share payments plus up to $3 million in future contingent payments (all dollar amounts in US dollars unless otherwise noted) (the “Transaction”).

VanGold paid $15,000,000 to Endeavour as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.67 percent and weekly performance of 2.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 4068971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 73.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 9,518,092, which is approximately 14.101% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,687,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.5 million in EXK stocks shares; and MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, currently with $19.15 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 8,888,580 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,414,480 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,562,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,865,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,754,542 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 596,730 shares during the same period.