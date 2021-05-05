Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $76.41 during the day while it closed the day at $75.69. The company report on April 28, 2021 that OPAL and NextEra Energy Marketing Announce Plans to Build Minnesota’s First Renewable Natural Gas Facility.

Republic Services’ Pine Bend Landfill to Produce Over 6 Million Gas Gallon Equivalents of Cleaner Fuel.

OPAL Fuels LLC, a Fortistar portfolio company, and NextEra Energy Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota. The project will be located at a landfill owned by Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry, and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL), the leading electric and gas utility in the region.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock has also loss -2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has declined by -8.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.39% and lost -1.89% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $147.91 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 8966753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $89.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.66, while it was recorded at 76.84 for the last single week of trading, and 74.96 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.39%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $116,244 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,104,080, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,456,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.56 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,130 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 58,945,435 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 63,022,632 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,393,598,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,515,567,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,396,271 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,638,159 shares during the same period.