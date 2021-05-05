Wall Street Analyst Initiated ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. What else is Wall St. saying

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.18%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Wish to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12.

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, announced it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.49 billion, with 586.98 million shares outstanding and 331.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, WISH stock reached a trading volume of 5359266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,646 million, or 77.10% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.09 million in WISH stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $351.0 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 278,658,729 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 501,250 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 422,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,737,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,644,652 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 501,250 shares during the same period.