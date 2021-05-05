Wall Street Analyst Downgrade T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. What else is Wall St. saying

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.10%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that T2 Biosystems Announces Meta-analysis of Controlled Studies in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal Highlighting the Benefits of T2MR Technology Compared to Blood Culture.

Study concludes the utilization of T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) provides faster time to detection, faster time to targeted therapy, and shortened ICU and hospital length-of-stay.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced that Expert Review of Medical Devices, a peer-reviewed medical journal, published meta-analysis findings confirming that utilization of T2 Biosystems’ Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology for identification of bloodstream infections (BSIs) provides faster time to detection, faster transition to targeted microbial therapy, faster de-escalation of empirical therapy, and shorter Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospital stay, and with comparable mortality rate versus the current blood culture standard.

Over the last 12 months, TTOO stock rose by 116.83%. The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.19 million, with 148.21 million shares outstanding and 140.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, TTOO stock reached a trading volume of 3075427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.10. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6603, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5852 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

TTOO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 14.60% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,185,575, which is approximately 15.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,662,701 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,124,973 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,809,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,597,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,629,353 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 393,043 shares during the same period.