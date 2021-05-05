TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Revenue clocked in at $64.90 million, down -1.65% YTD: What’s Next?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] traded at a high on 05/04/21, posting a 3.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on May 3, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Poster Presentation of ANNOVERA® Data at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 2021 Annual Meeting.

-Poster included analyses of ANNOVERA Phase 3 menstrual bleeding profile data-.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced Phase 3 menstrual bleeding profile data for ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) was presented at the 2021 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting conducted virtually from April 30 to May 2, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7438661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.56%.

The market cap for TXMD stock reached $433.12 million, with 286.69 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.98M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 7438661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3584, while it was recorded at 1.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4745 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $180 million, or 42.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,419,273, which is approximately 14.593% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,869,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.7 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $16.23 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 30,797,833 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 32,805,126 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 92,981,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,584,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,565,524 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 7,082,111 shares during the same period.