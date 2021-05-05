The Gap Inc. [GPS] Revenue clocked in at $13.80 billion, up 74.44% YTD: What’s Next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a low on 05/04/21, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.22. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Athleta Partners with Simone Biles to Inspire Next Generation.

Biles joins Athleta’s growing roster of all-star athletes and changemakers.

, Athleta announces a long-term partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, in a shared vision designed to empower women and girls. Biles joins Athleta in a wide-reaching partnership that will bring to life the brand’s mission of fostering community, igniting activity, and inspiring the next generation to be the best version of themselves.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7164602 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.76%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $13.50 billion, with 377.00 million shares outstanding and 208.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 7164602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $28.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 343.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.42, while it was recorded at 34.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Gap Inc. posted -2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -274.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $6,921 million, or 53.70% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,124,398, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 25,313,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.85 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $436.02 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -23.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 29,867,960 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 45,326,026 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 119,936,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,129,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,067,488 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 13,904,516 shares during the same period.