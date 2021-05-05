The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] is 80.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TBBK] gained 11.28% on the last trading session, reaching $24.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that The Bancorp, Inc. Selected to Join The S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective May 7, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor’s Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600. Our company is focused on creating value for everyone in our community and continuing to build the best fintech ecosystem in the banking industry. We want to be an essential partner to all our relationships and are committed to improving our capabilities every day.”.

The Bancorp Inc. represents 57.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. TBBK stock price has been found in the range of $24.10 to $25.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 472.89K shares, TBBK reached a trading volume of 4813009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBBK shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sandler O’Neill have made an estimate for The Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for The Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

Trading performance analysis for TBBK stock

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, TBBK shares gained by 18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.13. The Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.10.

Return on Total Capital for TBBK is now 17.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, TBBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] managed to generate an average of $126,923 per employee.

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bancorp Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]

There are presently around $1,068 million, or 96.50% of TBBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBBK stocks are: FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC with ownership of 5,387,044, which is approximately 3.856% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,440,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.05 million in TBBK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $83.29 million in TBBK stock with ownership of nearly -2.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:TBBK] by around 4,935,406 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,839,173 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,611,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,386,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBBK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,331 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 764,055 shares during the same period.