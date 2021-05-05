TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Is Currently 18.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] traded at a high on 05/04/21, posting a 18.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.95. The company report on May 4, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77700.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5868053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at 11.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.95%.

The market cap for TTI stock reached $381.85 million, with 125.84 million shares outstanding and 120.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 5868053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 431.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 614.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now -1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$14,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $141 million, or 48.00% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,291,498, which is approximately -10.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 6,956,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.32 million in TTI stocks shares; and HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.71 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 413.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 11,493,502 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 12,164,627 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 32,800,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,458,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,819,788 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,244,590 shares during the same period.