SVB Leerink lifts AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] jumped around 2.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.00 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that New AbCellera-Discovered Antibody that Neutralizes Viral Variants of COVID-19, LY-CoV1404, Enters Clinical Trials.

– New preclinical data show that LY-CoV1404 binds and neutralizes all currently known circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

– LY-CoV1404 binds to a rarely mutated region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, suggesting effectiveness against emerging variants.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 1718270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 630.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.08, while it was recorded at 27.89 for the last single week of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $1,773 million, or 38.20% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 19,283,744, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,450,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.7 million in ABCL stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $218.42 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 68,169,883 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 39 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,178,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,154,178 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 39 shares during the same period.