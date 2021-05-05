Summit Insights slashes price target on Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] – find out why.

Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ: PFPT] loss -0.16% or -0.27 points to close at $171.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6504581 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ – PFPT), W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE – GRA), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE – FBC).

Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)Under the terms of the agreement, Proofpoint shareholders will receive only $176.00 in cash for each share of Proofpoint common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Proofpoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

It opened the trading session at $172.14, the shares rose to $172.26 and dropped to $171.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFPT points out that the company has recorded 79.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PFPT reached to a volume of 6504581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFPT shares is $169.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Proofpoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $150 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Proofpoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on PFPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proofpoint Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFPT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for PFPT stock

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, PFPT shares gained by 32.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.95 for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.14, while it was recorded at 172.03 for the last single week of trading, and 120.12 for the last 200 days.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. Proofpoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.60.

Return on Total Capital for PFPT is now -6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.25. Additionally, PFPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] managed to generate an average of -$44,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Proofpoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proofpoint Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proofpoint Inc. go to 23.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]

There are presently around $9,296 million, or 97.60% of PFPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFPT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,632,694, which is approximately 54.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,456,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.54 million in PFPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $559.01 million in PFPT stock with ownership of nearly 3.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proofpoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ:PFPT] by around 7,418,430 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 7,157,648 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 39,467,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,043,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFPT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,177 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,434 shares during the same period.