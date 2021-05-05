Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] is 24.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [NASDAQ: STRL] gained 10.68% on the last trading session, reaching $23.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Sterling Construction Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Sterling Construction Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. represents 27.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $660.61 million with the latest information. STRL stock price has been found in the range of $21.65 to $23.8417.

If compared to the average trading volume of 288.14K shares, STRL reached a trading volume of 1067949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRL shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2016, representing the official price target for Sterling Construction Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Hold rating on STRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Construction Company Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for STRL stock

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, STRL shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.75 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.61. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for STRL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.13. Additionally, STRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] managed to generate an average of $16,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Construction Company Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]

There are presently around $490 million, or 87.00% of STRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,067,441, which is approximately 5.401% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,778,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.3 million in STRL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $29.5 million in STRL stock with ownership of nearly -18.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Construction Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Construction Company Inc. [NASDAQ:STRL] by around 3,029,054 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,786,922 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,555,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,371,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,837 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 490,757 shares during the same period.