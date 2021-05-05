Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell -17.77% so far this year. What now?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] traded at a low on 05/04/21, posting a -9.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.14. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Sage Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress.

Company on-track to initiate placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial with SAGE-718 in Huntington’s disease in late 2021, as the target for the first indication for SAGE-718, following encouraging signals in Phase 1 data.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

PARADIGM Study with SAGE-718 showed improved performance from baseline on multiple tests of executive function over 14 days of treatment in patients with Parkinson’s disease cognitive impairment, further supporting development in disorders associated with cognitive dysfunction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1079759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for SAGE stock reached $4.16 billion, with 52.12 million shares outstanding and 51.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 471.21K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 1079759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $101.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $86, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on SAGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAGE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 31.60.

How has SAGE stock performed recently?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, SAGE shares dropped by -8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.90, while it was recorded at 77.08 for the last single week of trading, and 70.98 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.00 and a Gross Margin at +99.71. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.40.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now 40.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of $2,033,802 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.60 and a Current Ratio set at 31.60.

Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

Insider trade positions for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

There are presently around $4,207 million, or 93.40% of SAGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,806,699, which is approximately 0.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,599,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.15 million in SAGE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $338.24 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 1696.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 7,746,938 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,503,643 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 38,030,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,280,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,397 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,284,190 shares during the same period.