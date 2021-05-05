Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] is -16.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] price surged by 12.65 percent to reach at $6.65. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Renewable Energy Group Announces Proposed Offering of $500 Million “Green Bond”.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) (NASDAQ: REGI) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

REG estimates that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $489 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by REG. REG intends to use the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new and/or existing eligible green projects, including the expansion of REG’s Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery.

A sum of 2425100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $60.66 and dropped to a low of $56.30 until finishing in the latest session at $59.20.

The one-year REGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.78. The average equity rating for REGI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $93.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Hold rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.32, while it was recorded at 56.16 for the last single week of trading, and 62.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.10. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $134,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 23.89%.

There are presently around $2,134 million, or 96.80% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,376,281, which is approximately -4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,281,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.46 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $157.62 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 8,000,704 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 5,988,195 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 26,617,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,605,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 756,945 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,596,055 shares during the same period.