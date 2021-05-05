ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain 45.06% so far this year. What now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.32%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that ProPetro Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s web site, www.propetroservices.com.

Over the last 12 months, PUMP stock rose by 170.03%. The one-year ProPetro Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.77. The average equity rating for PUMP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 100.91 million shares outstanding and 71.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, PUMP stock reached a trading volume of 1453346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $12.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUMP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PUMP Stock Performance Analysis:

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, PUMP shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ProPetro Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.45 and a Gross Margin at +6.55. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.56.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now -3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.09. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] managed to generate an average of -$97,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PUMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $770 million, or 72.30% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,746,812, which is approximately 6.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,328,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.28 million in PUMP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $41.94 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 9,679,592 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 17,491,645 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,686,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,858,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,291,207 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,258 shares during the same period.