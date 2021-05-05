Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain 14.64% so far this year. What now?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.42%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. Reports Strong 2021 First-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.55 Versus $1.17 in 2020, Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of 21.5% on an Organic Basis.

Revises 2021 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast to a Range of $5.93 to $6.03, Now Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of Around 11% to 13% on an Organic Basis; Anticipates 2021 Full-Year Heated Tobacco Unit Shipment Volume of 95 to 100 Billion Units.

Regulatory News:.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 29.46%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.78. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.06 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 5339182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $102.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 133.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.79, while it was recorded at 95.00 for the last single week of trading, and 81.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $110,418 million, or 75.40% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,884,229, which is approximately -0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,439,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.67 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.89 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -1.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 51,286,719 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 53,767,193 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 1,046,934,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,988,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,381 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,888,496 shares during the same period.