Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] moved up 9.51: Why It’s Important

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] gained 9.51% or 0.25 points to close at $2.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1312517 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo Integrated Sciences”), a provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare, welcomes Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, Dr. Michael G. Muhonen, and Dr. Zach P. Zachariah as charter members to the Company’s newly-formed Medical Advisory Board. This group of world-renowned leaders within their respective medical fields provides the Company with important insight and expertise as the Company expands its personalized consumer engagement across all aspects of the patient/practitioner relationship through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative sciences.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “It is a true privilege to welcome Dr. Chalil, Dr. Muhonen, and Dr. Zachariah to the Novo family as charter members of the Medical Advisory Board. I deeply appreciate their commitment to contributing their expertise, guidance, and shared vision as the Company accelerates both its geographic expansion into the Americas and further advances its model focused on shifting the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home through ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity. We believe that each member’s understanding of the medical communities’ needs and wants coupled with their significant insight into regulatory matters surrounding technology application and product-based solutions will be invaluable. Individually aligned to our model and collectively creating a voice of significance, Novo is secure in its corporate mandate of ensuring medical community adoption of its philosophy through the guidance of an impressive Medical Advisory Board.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.59, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $2.569, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVOS points out that the company has recorded -22.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -196.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 766.44K shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 1312517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for NVOS stock

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -21.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.85 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.53.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -13.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.83. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$67,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.