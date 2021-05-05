Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] moved up 39.21: Why It’s Important

Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ: STIM] jumped around 3.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.13 at the close of the session, up 39.21%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Neuronetics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Neuronetics Inc. stock is now 27.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STIM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.18 and lowest of $11.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.43, which means current price is +47.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 405.20K shares, STIM reached a trading volume of 5409911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Neuronetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Neuronetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neuronetics Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

How has STIM stock performed recently?

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.08. With this latest performance, STIM shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 498.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.30 and a Gross Margin at +74.63. Neuronetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.75.

Return on Total Capital for STIM is now -30.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.37. Additionally, STIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] managed to generate an average of -$217,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Neuronetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neuronetics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STIM.

Insider trade positions for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]

There are presently around $134 million, or 52.90% of STIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIM stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 1,794,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,246,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 million in STIM stocks shares; and KENT LAKE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $12.61 million in STIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neuronetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ:STIM] by around 4,152,191 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,322,800 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,683,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,158,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,804 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,490 shares during the same period.