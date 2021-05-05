Needham slashes price target on Square Inc. [SQ] – find out why.

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] traded at a low on 05/04/21, posting a -5.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $231.19. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Register now for Square Unboxed 2021.

Square’s fifth annual partner and developer summit will be virtual and free to attend.

Square announced that it will host Square Unboxed, it’s fifth annual partner and developer conference on May 13, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9094139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Square Inc. stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for SQ stock reached $106.36 billion, with 452.94 million shares outstanding and 378.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 9094139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Square Inc. [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $271.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 11.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 437.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.18, while it was recorded at 244.33 for the last single week of trading, and 200.29 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Square Inc. [SQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 53.59%.

Insider trade positions for Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $71,601 million, or 75.80% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,244,939, which is approximately -19.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,132,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.1 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 11.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 775 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 36,542,030 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 33,797,948 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 223,493,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,833,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,092 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,658 shares during the same period.