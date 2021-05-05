MoSys Inc. [MOSY] Revenue clocked in at $6.80 million, up 84.43% YTD: What’s Next?

MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ: MOSY] gained 16.28% or 0.63 points to close at $4.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4855158 shares. The company report on April 12, 2021 that MoSys Expands Patent Portfolio with Purchase of Custom Algorithm Search Patents.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) (“MoSys”) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems., MoSys announced that it has expanded its patent portfolio though the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms. MoSys’s Stellar Packet Classification IP utilizes search and classification algorithms to deliver differentiated networking search or data processing solutions for Cloud infrastructure applications, such as routing, 5G UPF, SDN, NFV, load balancing, processor offload and security.

“Cloud datacenters and new 5G networks require higher performance and more flexible programming of networking functions and processor offloads in order to support a dynamic infrastructure while minimizing capital and operating expenditures,” said Michael Miller, MoSys Chief Technical Officer. “Our Stellar Packet Classification IP will help OEMs and network operators deliver configurable platforms capable of supporting millions of rules at hundreds of gigabits per second.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.85, the shares rose to $4.50 and dropped to $3.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOSY points out that the company has recorded 186.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -246.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 978.95K shares, MOSY reached to a volume of 4855158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MoSys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2016, representing the official price target for MoSys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on MOSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoSys Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for MOSY stock

MoSys Inc. [MOSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, MOSY shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for MoSys Inc. [MOSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoSys Inc. [MOSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.26 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. MoSys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.63.

Return on Total Capital for MOSY is now -48.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.57. Additionally, MOSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] managed to generate an average of -$157,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.MoSys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoSys Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoSys Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoSys Inc. [MOSY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.40% of MOSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOSY stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 96,563, which is approximately -2.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 83,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in MOSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63000.0 in MOSY stock with ownership of nearly 61.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoSys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ:MOSY] by around 13,661 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,221 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 185,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOSY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,012 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 43 shares during the same period.