Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $38

Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] surged by $4.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.65 during the day while it closed the day at $35.21. The company report on May 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLP INVESTIGATES MEREDITH CORPORATION – MDP.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith’s National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith.

Halper Sadeh encourages Meredith shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Meredith Corporation stock has also gained 12.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDP stock has inclined by 56.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 202.75% and gained 83.39% year-on date.

The market cap for MDP stock reached $1.44 billion, with 46.20 million shares outstanding and 40.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 468.08K shares, MDP reached a trading volume of 1596267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meredith Corporation [MDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDP shares is $31.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Meredith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Meredith Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meredith Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MDP stock trade performance evaluation

Meredith Corporation [MDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.13. With this latest performance, MDP shares gained by 17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Meredith Corporation [MDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.48, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.35 for the last 200 days.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meredith Corporation [MDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.96 and a Gross Margin at +57.02. Meredith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for MDP is now 10.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 899.28. Additionally, MDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 889.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] managed to generate an average of -$38,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Meredith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meredith Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -148.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meredith Corporation go to 25.70%.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,359 million, or 96.10% of MDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,410,543, which is approximately 6.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 4,453,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.8 million in MDP stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $145.96 million in MDP stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meredith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP] by around 3,859,365 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,820,777 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,922,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,602,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,337 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 296,932 shares during the same period.