Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Is Currently -25.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] slipped around -10.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.08 at the close of the session, down -25.87%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – MAXR.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is now -24.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAXR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.12 and lowest of $27.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.75, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 9779201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MAXR stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAXR shares from 30 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has MAXR stock performed recently?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.76. With this latest performance, MAXR shares dropped by -25.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.40, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 33.44 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.84. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

Insider trade positions for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $1,703 million, or 69.60% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,139,823, which is approximately 2.882% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,977,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.26 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $102.22 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly -15.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 4,209,688 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,989,417 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 34,207,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,406,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,880 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,161,199 shares during the same period.