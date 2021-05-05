Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 30.41M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] slipped around -0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.22 at the close of the session, down -9.76%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Liquid Media Group announces new Chief Financial Officer.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) (the “Company” or “Liquid”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Andy Wilson has joined Liquid as the chief financial officer of the Company.

Andy Wilson brings substantial expertise in providing senior strategy development and implementation with extensive experience in finance, investment banking, mergers & acquisitions, corporate governance and operating management. Andy has significant experience and expertise helping organizations adapt quickly to financial, operational and external market/operating environment challenges, including proven turnaround results. Andy’s experience focusses specifically on the entertainment industry, in both content and technology.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is now 42.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YVR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.521 and lowest of $2.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.50, which means current price is +46.05% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 2138519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 596.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has YVR stock performed recently?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.16. With this latest performance, YVR shares dropped by -39.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 550,002, which is approximately -10.811% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $44000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 54,912 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 70,571 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 482,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 608,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,912 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905 shares during the same period.