Market cap of Baidu Inc. [BIDU] reaches 71.37B – now what?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $199.98 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $199.23, while the highest price level was $207.75. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Baidu Apollo to Launch Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Services in Beijing, Demonstrating a New Commercialization Model for Autonomous Driving.

Passengers can experience a real driverless autonomous driving service at Beijing’s Shougang Park.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Visitors at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be able to ride the robotaxis as a regular transport option at the games.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.52 percent and weekly performance of -7.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.30M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 8299739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $346.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $325, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 165 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 9.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.23.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.90, while it was recorded at 208.67 for the last single week of trading, and 183.94 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.58%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,086 million, or 67.60% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,749,733, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,512,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.9 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -1.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 34,139,590 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 28,168,368 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 123,142,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,450,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,902,883 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 9,311,832 shares during the same period.