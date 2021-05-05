Market cap of APA Corporation [APA] reaches 7.89B – now what?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $20.18 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that APA Corporation Announces Agreement in Principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and EGPC to Modernize Production Sharing Contracts in Western Desert of Egypt.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announced it has reached an agreement in principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOP) and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) in support of the MOP’s efforts to modernize the country’s petroleum sector.

The new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) will consolidate the majority of the concessions in the Western Desert of Egypt operated by APA Corporation subsidiary Apache Egypt (“Apache”) into a single new concession, which will account for more than 90% of the company’s gross production volumes in Egypt on a barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) basis. The changes simplify the contractual relationship with EGPC and include provisions to create a single cost recovery pool, adjust cost oil and gas and profit oil and gas participation, facilitate recovery of prior investment, update day-to-day operational governance, and refresh the term length of both exploration and development leases. The Apache entity that will become the sole contractor is owned two-thirds by Apache and one-third by Sinopec. The new PSC is subject to certain approvals within the Government of Egypt and ratification by Parliament.

APA Corporation represents 378.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.89 billion with the latest information. APA stock price has been found in the range of $19.86 to $20.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 8848363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $23.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APA stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APA shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 20.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$2,139,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

APA Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APA Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

An analysis of insider ownership at APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $6,460 million, or 85.50% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,194,876, which is approximately -0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,802,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.74 million in APA stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $506.5 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 14.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 51,426,630 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 50,112,657 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 214,183,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,722,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,715,732 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 21,835,426 shares during the same period.