Market Analysts see MP Materials Corp. [MP] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 29, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”), for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 7, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO are no longer outstanding and are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

MP Materials Corp. stock is now -0.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MP Stock saw the intraday high of $32.17 and lowest of $30.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.77, which means current price is +20.51% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 5955566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 1756.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.88, while it was recorded at 31.22 for the last single week of trading, and 24.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 39.80%.

There are presently around $3,363 million, or 62.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 47,539,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,822,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.24 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $304.43 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 100,654,737 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,762,024 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 667,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,084,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,449,643 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,703,188 shares during the same period.